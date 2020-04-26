 
Richard Branson is looking for a buyer for Virgin Atlantic
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 26 April, 2020
Latest News:
Richard Branson is looking for a buyer for...
Closing schools less important in reining in coronavirus...
Coronavirus: 178 new deaths bring total in Belgium...
Facebook’s “Messenger Rooms” to compete with Zoom...
Impossible to provide face masks by May 4,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 26 April 2020
    Richard Branson is looking for a buyer for Virgin Atlantic
    Closing schools less important in reining in coronavirus than hygiene measures
    Coronavirus: 178 new deaths bring total in Belgium to over 7,000
    Facebook’s “Messenger Rooms” to compete with Zoom
    Impossible to provide face masks by May 4, Belgian Minister admits
    Coronavirus patient gives birth in Brussels
    Europeans still trust their political leaders, study shows
    Coronavirus: WHO urges governments not to issue “immunity passports”
    Italy to run antibody tests on 150,000 persons
    Shops in Belgium can reopen from 11 May
    De Lijn welcomes decision to make masks compulsory
    Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police
    Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham
    Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies
    Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May
    Brussels Airlines plans to resume flights on 15 May
    Coronavirus study predicts no deaths after May 19, but experts are sceptical
    Saudi Arabia ends flogging as punishment
    China sends medical experts to North Korea to check on Kim Jong-un
    View more

    Richard Branson is looking for a buyer for Virgin Atlantic

    Sunday, 26 April 2020
    © Belga

    Virgin Atlantic has been put up for sale by its founder and main shareholder, Richard Branson, The Telegraph reports.

    Some fifty potential investors have been informed of the terms of the sale.

    Last week Richard Branson declared that due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, state aid would be necessary for the survival of the airline.

    According to the British daily, the airline’s request for 570 million euros in financial support has been rejected by the British government.

    In the open letter, Branson also tried to reassure that he would do everything to keep the company operational.

    Virgin Atlantic was founded in 1984 and currently employs over 8,500 people.

    The airline operates long-haul flights to North and Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job