Richard Branson is looking for a buyer for Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has been put up for sale by its founder and main shareholder, Richard Branson, The Telegraph reports.

Some fifty potential investors have been informed of the terms of the sale.

Last week Richard Branson declared that due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, state aid would be necessary for the survival of the airline.

According to the British daily, the airline’s request for 570 million euros in financial support has been rejected by the British government.

In the open letter, Branson also tried to reassure that he would do everything to keep the company operational.

Virgin Atlantic was founded in 1984 and currently employs over 8,500 people.

The airline operates long-haul flights to North and Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

The Brussels Times