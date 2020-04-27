 
Work restarts on Leopold II: traffic delayed
Monday, 27 April, 2020
    Work restarts on Leopold II: traffic delayed

    Monday, 27 April 2020
    © Belga
    The public equiry has started for the renovation of the Léopold II tunnel. The works will start next year.
    © Belga

    Despite traffic and road travel across Belgium dropping considerably as a result of lockdown, travellers have been warned of delays in Brussels as a result of planned work on the Leopold II tunnel.

    Due to the corona measures, various construction sites had to be shut down because there was insufficient staff available and because the working methods had to be adapted to the new safety regulations. 

    While this was also the case for the renovation of the Leopold II tunnel, renovations have since resumed at full speed since Sunday evening. The tunnel is closed in both directions, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. As of Monday morning, delays of up to half an hour were already reported.

    The first day after the start of major works, road users always have to get used to the new situation, Brussels Mobility says. That explains the traffic jams Monday morning.

    The Brussels Times

