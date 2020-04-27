Brussels Expo to install disinfecting UV lamps in bid to relaunch activities

The lamps that Brussels Expo would employ would be the same already used to disinfectant hospital and surgical rooms, ambulances or public transportation.
The use of the lamps by Brussels Expo would accompany other measures imposed on the public, such as the use of masks and disinfectant gel and complement measures to cut down on the number of visitors.
The use of UV lighting to kill the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has been gaining widespread attention in global media after US President Donald Trump speculated on their use on humans to kill the virus during a press conference.
While UV rays have been proved to be highly effective at disinfecting surfaces and killing viruses and bacteria, it also poses significant health hazards to human health.
Following Trump’s comments, members of the scientific and medical community warned that UV light has been “shown to be extremely damaging to human tissue, in particular, the skin and eyes.”
“The UVC purificators use a combination of technologies allowing their safe usage in the presence of the public,” the events venue said, according to the Belga news agency.
“We foresee a restart of activities on 1 September, but we are of course bound to the decisions taken by the National Security Council,” Delforge said.