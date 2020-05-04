 
Uber to require drivers and passengers wear a mask
Monday, 04 May, 2020
    Uber has decided to impose the wearing of masks by both drivers and passengers, the company announced on Sunday.

    In parallel, the ride-hailing company is also developing a feature – without going into detail – to determine if drivers respect the new rule.

    The obligation to cover the nose and mouth in order to prevent the spread of the virus should come into force in several countries in the coming weeks.

    According to CNN, Uber wants to introduce this new measure in the United States as well as in other countries.

    Due to coronavirus containment measures, the company has experienced a dramatic decrease in demand during lockdowns worldwide.

    The company hopes that the use of masks would not only reduce the chance of getting infected, but also increase trust for both driver and passenger.

    The Brussels Times

