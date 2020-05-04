 
EU approves €7 billion state support for Air France
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 May, 2020
Latest News:
EU approves €7 billion state support for Air...
One in five people infected with Covid-19 have...
Coronavirus: GPs denounce lack of gear for large-scale...
Coronavirus: over 247,000 deaths worldwide...
How to use, remove and wash a face...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 May 2020
    EU approves €7 billion state support for Air France
    One in five people infected with Covid-19 have no symptoms
    Coronavirus: GPs denounce lack of gear for large-scale testing
    Coronavirus: over 247,000 deaths worldwide
    How to use, remove and wash a face mask?
    Coronavirus: ‘very unlikely’ that epidemic will end in a few months
    ‘Quarantine certificates’ to be issued by Belgian doctors
    Coronavirus: Belgium to expand testing
    Boris Johnson to announce deconfinement plan next Sunday
    Belgium in Brief: Phasing Out Of Lockdown
    Parental leave allowance increased by 25% during corona crisis
    Coronavirus vaccine could take years to develop, warns German Health Minister
    Coronavirus lockdown: what changes from 4 May?
    Not wearing mask on public transport faces €250 fine
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,267 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Brussels will suffer from tourist downturn
    Uber to require drivers and passengers wear a mask
    Financial sector campaign to help consumers avoid online fraud
    Coronavirus: Belgium and the Netherlands reach tax deal on cross-border work
    Coronavirus: Brussels pilots contact tracing team
    View more

    EU approves €7 billion state support for Air France

    Monday, 04 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission has authorised France to pour €7 billion into Air France to support it through the coronavirus crisis, the Commission reported on Monday.

    “The aviation industry is important in terms of jobs and connectivity. In the context of the coronavirus outbreak, Air France has also been playing an essential role in the repatriation of citizens and for the transport of medical equipment,” said European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

    “This €7 billion French guarantee and shareholder loan will provide Air France with the liquidity that it urgently needs to withstand the impact of the coronavirus outbreak,” Vestager said.

    Related Articles

     

    French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire had announced the loan at the end of April, adding that nationalisation was not on the agenda. The aid breaks down into 4 billion in state-guaranteed bank loans and 3 billion in direct state loans. “We must save our national company,” the minister said.

    “With respect to the State-backed guarantees, France submitted an individual notification because the guarantee provides greater loan coverage (90%) than under the French general guarantee scheme approved by the Commission on 21 March 2020 (70% loan coverage),” the Commission said. 

    “The Commission concluded that the measure will contribute to managing the economic impact of the coronavirus in France,” the Commission clarified. “It is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the Temporary Framework.”

    Air France is not the only airline in need of state aid due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, both owned by Lufthansa, are in talks with their governments, though talks concerning Brussels Airlines are reportedly on hold. The US government has put nearly $6 billion aside for American Airlines.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job