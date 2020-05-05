Outdoor markets should reopen, say Economy Ministers...

With the meeting of Belgium’s National Security Council scheduled of Wednesday, regional and federal economy ministers are calling for a reopening of markets.

The ministers want “a controlled reopening” of outdoor markets, at least as far as food stands are concerned, Walloon Minister for Economy Willy Borsus told the coronavirus committee in the regional parliament on Tuesday.

“The situation is very complicated for this sector, which counts some 6,000 street vendors, and which plays a key role in the promotion of our products,” Borsus said.

“We had an interministerial conference with my colleagues in charge of the economy on Monday and we decided to plead, together and with the federation of street vendors, for a controlled and supervised reopening of the markets, at least for food products,” he added.

“We think we can organise this reopening as we have organised, successfully I think, the resumption of other activities,” said Borsus, referring to the need for “a structured reopening, supervised under the authority of local authorities and mayors.”

The Brussels Times