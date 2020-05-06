 
Brussels Airlines justifies its importance to Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases...
60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released...
New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders...
Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases
    60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released by end 2021
    New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders
    Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus
    Virus expert Peter Piot tells of Covid-19 infection
    Brussels Airlines justifies its importance to Belgium
    UniCredit records greater loss than predicted
    Ombudsman urges PM to make face masks mandatory in airports
    Face masks sold for €15 in Belgian train stations
    Seasonal workers flying in to save the fruit harvest
    Excess mortality can only be analysed after epidemic, says Health Minister
    10 weird & wonderful questions from Belgium’s Coronavirus FAQ
    Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane into cycle path
    Brussels government orders 3 million face masks
    French summer holidays: too early to say
    Exit plan: how contact tracing works
    Prisoners in Belgium have sewn over 60,000 face masks
    April 2020 among warmest on record
    Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic announces job cuts
    View more

    Brussels Airlines justifies its importance to Belgium

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels Airlines has sent a document to the Belgian authorities to prove its importance to the Belgian economy, L’Echo reported on Wednesday.

    The airline has sent a summary of its activities to the authorities, trying to save itself from bankruptcy. The airline’s future will be discussed this week by the government, and Carsten Spohr, CEO of parent company Lufthansa, will meet with Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès.

    “We firmly believe that the continuity of the activities of Brussels Airlines is a matter of national interest given its central role in the Belgian economy and society,” the airline said in the document, which points out that several other European countries have significantly helped their airlines.

    Related Articles

     

    Brussels Airlines accounts for 40% of the traffic at Brussels Airport, contributing passengers and employing subcontractors. 

    Additionally, as a member of both the Star Alliance and Lufthansa Group, Brussels Airlines has attracted a series of other airlines (United, All Nippon, Air Canada) to Brussels. “It is estimated that 50% of the long-haul capacity of Brussels airport would disappear if Brussels Airlines were not present,” they said.

    They also noted factors beyond economic issues. For example, its frequent flights to European and international destinations remain an asset.

    The document comes after Prime Minister Wilmès demanded a detailed plan from Lufthansa on how to grow Brussels Airlines, with quantified targets for the long-term development of Brussels Airport as a hub.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job