Wizz Air aims to start flights to Vienna from Charleroi in July

The Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is planning a new connection from Charleroi to the Austrian capital Vienna.

The new connection will be the airline’s first to a destination outside of what used to be called Eastern Europe. It will run five times a week, daily except Monday and Friday.

“We are very grateful to Wizz Air for its confidence in us and the launch of this new route from its Austrian base,” said Charleroi airport CEO Philippe Verdonck. “Despite this complex situation, it is important to think about tomorrow and future developments. The announcement of a new line is a positive sign and encourages us to roll up our sleeves and carry on preparing for a successful resumption of activities.”

The Airbus A321Neo will take off from Vienna at 13.30 and land at Charleroi at 15.20. The return flight leaves Charleroi at 15.50 to land at Vienna-Schwechat at 17.40.

Wizz Air started up again flying out of Vienna on May 1, with plans to fly to 20 destinations, as far as national travel restrictions would allow. Charleroi was not on the original list.

Those flights will begin on July 1, along with flights from Vienna to Tallinn in Estonia, Rhodes, Heraklion and Zakynthos in Greece, Burgas in Bulgaria and Constanta in Romania. Marrakesh in Morocco will follow in October.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

