 
Wizz Air aims to start flights to Vienna from Charleroi in July
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 May, 2020
Latest News:
Wizz Air aims to start flights to Vienna...
Impossible to check if someone is only seeing...
Flanders unveils proposal to restart team sports and...
Shopping centre rules for the new normal...
Flemish exports down by two-thirds in the past...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    Wizz Air aims to start flights to Vienna from Charleroi in July
    Impossible to check if someone is only seeing 4 people, police say
    Flanders unveils proposal to restart team sports and competitions
    Shopping centre rules for the new normal
    Flemish exports down by two-thirds in the past two months
    International tourism could drop by 80% this year
    There’s a reason it’s 4 guests and not 6, says Belgian Deputy PM
    Belgium in Brief: How Many Guests Can I Have?
    SNCB faces €400,000 fine for exposing workers to carcinogen
    Antwerp hospital experiences late coronavirus peak
    UK due to extend lockdown ahead of deconfinement measures
    Push traffic light buttons with your elbow, says Mobility Minister
    Coastal mayors angry over exit strategy rules
    Coronavirus: 98 new hospital admissions, 244 discharged in Belgium
    ‘Grandparents should not look after children,’ lockdown exit expert warns
    More teleworking, less commuting expected after lockdown
    EU faces recession and economic uncertainty in 2020
    Disney+ announces launch date in Belgium
    Brussels Airlines: possible job losses complicate state aid talks
    Face masks: group order for 13 Flemish communes
    View more

    Wizz Air aims to start flights to Vienna from Charleroi in July

    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    © Airbus

    The Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is planning a new connection from Charleroi to the Austrian capital Vienna.

    The new connection will be the airline’s first to a destination outside of what used to be called Eastern Europe. It will run five times a week, daily except Monday and Friday.

    We are very grateful to Wizz Air for its confidence in us and the launch of this new route from its Austrian base,” said Charleroi airport CEO Philippe Verdonck. “Despite this complex situation, it is important to think about tomorrow and future developments. The announcement of a new line is a positive sign and encourages us to roll up our sleeves and carry on preparing for a successful resumption of activities.”

    The Airbus A321Neo will take off from Vienna at 13.30 and land at Charleroi at 15.20. The return flight leaves Charleroi at 15.50 to land at Vienna-Schwechat at 17.40.

    Wizz Air started up again flying out of Vienna on May 1, with plans to fly to 20 destinations, as far as national travel restrictions would allow. Charleroi was not on the original list.

    Those flights will begin on July 1, along with flights from Vienna to Tallinn in Estonia, Rhodes, Heraklion and Zakynthos in Greece, Burgas in Bulgaria and Constanta in Romania. Marrakesh in Morocco will follow in October.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job