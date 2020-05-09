 
Belgium’s auto sector expects 20% drop in sales in 2020
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 May, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s auto sector expects 20% drop in sales...
Quarter of Belgian healthcare lack protective equipment...
Up to 190,000 people could die in Africa...
Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels...
Bart De Wever: second lockdown is not an...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Belgium’s auto sector expects 20% drop in sales in 2020
    Quarter of Belgian healthcare lack protective equipment
    Up to 190,000 people could die in Africa if virus is not kept in check
    Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels
    Bart De Wever: second lockdown is not an option
    Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus crisis
    Labour Minister wants temporary unemployment extended to 1 September
    Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for breaking lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: Close to 150,000 cases, 10,000 deaths in Brazil
    Ghent university VIB team uncover a secret of the immune system
    Coronavirus: Trump says the US will triumph, just as in 1945
    Geologists accidentally discover underwater volcano near Belgian coast
    Remembering Manolis Glezos
    Almost third of Belgians say they will use public transport less after the crisis
    Coronavirus: 76 hospital admissions, 210 discharges in 24 hours
    Experts warn companies are abusing coronavirus support measures
    National security council used phone data to help inform decisions
    Bpost resumes sending mail to non EU-destinations
    Belgium allows parents to attend child’s wedding as of Monday
    UK and EU to resume post-Brexit talks on Monday
    View more

    Belgium’s auto sector expects 20% drop in sales in 2020

    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Credit: Creativecommons / Peakpx

    Belgium’s automobile sector expects a turnover loss of over 20% this year as a result of the crisis linked to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

    “However, we expect a recovery from Monday onward,” thanks to the reopening of garages and dealerships, the federation of the automobile and related sectors, Traxio, said on Friday.

    About 10,000 businesses in the sector are preparing to reopen their garages and showrooms to customers next week, as lockdown measures are relaxed in Belgium.

    “We have reached a sector-wide agreement that describes the process to be followed to guarantee hygiene and social distancing between clients, suppliers and employees,” Traxio Spokesperson Filip Rylant said. “We expect less social contact everywhere, so also in the showroom,” he added. “Customers will, however, continue to enjoy a personal, tailored approach.”

    Visits will be by appointment and some dealers are already fully booked for the next few days.

    The automobile sector had been awaiting the reopening with impatience since businesses have incurred heavy losses. “The lockdown has been catastrophic for the automobile sector,” Traxio noted.

    “Each week of closure means 3.7 billion euros in lost turnover,” which represents a loss of about 50% to 70% of gross income during the weeks of confinement, Traxio estimated.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job