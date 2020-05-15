Diesel tops Belgian fuel market with 75% market share

“With excise duties on diesel now in line with those on petrol, the tax advantage of diesel has been abolished since mid-2018,” the federation gave as a reason for the drop. “The introduction of Low Emission Zones and some announcements banning diesel vehicles in those zones also explain the decline in diesel.”
That said, “we must stop demonising diesel,” said Belgian Oil Federation spokesperson Jean-Benoît Schrans. “New diesel cars on the market today produce emissions considerably below the new standards,” he said.
“We’re going toward low-carbon or zero-carbon fuels. In the long term, we’ll have oil-free diesel,” said Schrans, also stating that “diesel cars emit between 15 to 20% less CO2 than gasoline cars.”
“The oil sector is often criticised for its conservatism,” Schrans said, “but it follows the clean fuel movement. It’s unrealistic to think that we’re all going to go electric,” he added, pointing out that a lot of electricity doesn’t come from renewable sources yet.