 
KLM will not refund flights cancelled before mid-May
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgian Pride 2020 cancelled...
Belgium’s highest football division stopped, Bruges declared winner...
Flemish skateparks and football fields can reopen from...
Flemish mobility minister’s push to keep people cycling...
These Brussels museums will reopen from Monday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 May 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian Pride 2020 cancelled
    Belgium’s highest football division stopped, Bruges declared winner
    Flemish skateparks and football fields can reopen from Monday
    Flemish mobility minister’s push to keep people cycling
    These Brussels museums will reopen from Monday
    KLM will not refund flights cancelled before mid-May
    Coronavirus: first impressions as Flemish schools partially reopen
    United Kingdom fails to comply with EU rules on free movement
    Diesel tops Belgian fuel market with 75% market share
    Contact tracers have contacted half of coronavirus patients
    One in three bars and restaurants will not reopen following lockdown
    Coronavirus: Slovenia declares end of epidemic
    EU & UK agree: Nothing is happening on Brexit
    Coronavirus: child with Kawasaki symptoms dies in France
    Hundreds of second home owners consider class action lawsuit
    Belgium boasts coronavirus death count accuracy
    Temporary unemployment: EU member states reach agreement on support
    Some good news to take into the weekend
    Brussels pours €8 million into post-lockdown cultural reboot
    Belgium in Brief: When Will The Borders Open?
    View more

    KLM will not refund flights cancelled before mid-May

    Friday, 15 May 2020
    Credit: Saschaporsche/ Wikimedia Commons

    Dutch airline KLM will not retroactively apply a recent decision to drop its voucher-only refund policy, meaning passengers on flights cancelled before the change will not be offered their money back.

    The airline on Thursday announced it would comply with national and EU laws and give passengers the option between a voucher and a cash refund, following the publication of EU Commission recommendations.

    But on Friday the company posted a statement on their webiste —now modified but captured by user screenshots and seen by The Brussels Times—indicating that the changes will only apply to flights cancelled on or after 14 May.

    Related News:

     

    “If your flight was cancelled by the airline on or after 14 May 2020, you can opt to request a cash refund or a voucher,” the company wrote, adding: “For flights cancelled before 14 May 2020, the existing policies remain unchanged.”

    KLM also wrote that the vouchers could be exchanged for a cash refund “if they have not been (fully) used within 12 months.”

    The decision, which has prompted outrage among passengers, go against national and EU regulations and contrasts with claims made by the airline the day prior, when it stated it “always operated in compliance with national and international laws and regulations.”

    The Netherlands’ national airline had previously piggybacked off Dutch Infrastructure Minister’s statements that airlines could adopt a voucher-only refund policy to help them cushion the blow of the travel slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

    The government of the Netherlands owns 14% of the airline’s parent company, the Air-France KLM group, making it the group’s largest shareholder along with the French government, which owns 14.3% of shares.

    ‘Robbing us in broad daylight’

    Passengers attempting to counter the airlines’ action reacted with outrage at the news, with one passenger saying the airline was breaking EU regulations in a statement to The Brussels Times.

    A KLM press officer declined to comment on the changes on an email statement.

    Posts in the group show how users are sharing legal advice and consumer rights rules to help fellow travellers in their attempt to recover their money.

    The group also advises members to launch a chargeback procedure via their banks or payment service provider, with some saying they got their money back after doing so.

    KLM on Friday also announced that, in an effort to make its vouchers more attractive, the coupons would be worth 15% more than the original ticket price.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job