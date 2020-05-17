 
Belgium extends replacement income for the self-employed
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 17 May, 2020
Latest News:
Up to 27 degrees sun expected this week...
Flanders sets up committee for social relaunch...
Belgium’s Prime Minister gets a chilly reception from...
A future vaccine must be free and available...
Coronavirus: Masks to be distributed to schools ahead...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 17 May 2020
    Up to 27 degrees sun expected this week in Belgium
    Flanders sets up committee for social relaunch
    Belgium’s Prime Minister gets a chilly reception from hospital staff
    A future vaccine must be free and available to all, NGOs call
    Coronavirus: Masks to be distributed to schools ahead of phased reopening
    EU dilemma: How to open up to tourism without spreading the coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Italy records lowest death toll since 9 March
    Belgium extends replacement income for the self-employed
    Coronavirus: Virologist calls for coordinated approach to reopening Europe’s borders
    Some grandparents may now look after grandchildren
    Coronavirus: Only 60 new hospital admissions since Saturday in Belgium
    Chihuahua is the thieves’ most popular dog breed
    Brussels Airlines announces cuts in destinations
    New paedophilia documentary casts shadow over Jean-Paul II Centenary
    One person wins 73 million EuroMillions jackpot
    Socialist leader calls for new Belgian post-Corona recovery strategy
    New objects belonging to former prisoners found at Auschwitz
    Donald Trump announces new ‘super duper missile’
    ‘I don’t think I will be asked to be minister again,’ says Maggie De Block
    Italy reopens its borders on 3 June
    View more

    Belgium extends replacement income for the self-employed

    Sunday, 17 May 2020

    The Belgian government has extended the date for replacement income to independents until 30 June.

    A draft royal decree along these lines was approved on Saturday by the Council of Ministers, following a proposal from Denis Ducarme, Minister of the Self-employed.

    The replacement income is accessible to all the self-employed in Belgium whose work has been interrupted or limited as part of the health measures taken by the National Council to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

    The compensation amounts to 1,291.69 euros per month or 1,614.10 euros if the person has a family.

    In March, 338,407 payments were processed to the self-employed, according to figures from Belgium’s social security institute for the self-employed (INASTI).

    While in April the number rose to 345,255 payments. In total the sum transferred amounts to €1,012 billion.

    “Payments have already been made for 96% of the files that meet the conditions,” the office of Minister Ducarme confirms.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job