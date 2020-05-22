Ryanair closes Austria’s LaudaMotion, over 300 jobs lost

"We regret the loss of jobs" and "the inaction of the Austrian government," the company said. Credit: © Belga

The Austrian airline LaudaMotion, a subsidiary of Ryanair, announced Friday that it will close its base in Vienna and eliminate over 300 jobs on 29 May, after the union refused to drastically lower wages.

“We regret the loss of jobs” and “inaction of the Austrian government,” said the company.

For its part, the Vida trade union referred to “blackmail”: “848 euros as a net starting wage for stewardesses is clearly below the poverty threshold of 1,259 euros per month for one person” in Austria, it said.

The Brussels Times