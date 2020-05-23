 
Photo of princess brings surge in orders for clothing company
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
Latest News:
Photo of princess brings surge in orders for...
Open VLD elects a new party president...
UK should be open to the idea of...
Belgium reacts to US withdrawal from military observation...
Eight EU countries back natural gas in energy...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    Photo of princess brings surge in orders for clothing company
    Open VLD elects a new party president
    UK should be open to the idea of ‘air bridges,’ says Home Secretary
    Belgium reacts to US withdrawal from military observation treaty
    Eight EU countries back natural gas in energy transition
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
    European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery
    16,000 doctors favour young pupils’ return to the classroom
    Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty – economist
    51% more deaths than normal during Belgium’s lockdown
    Belgians develop world’s first light-twisting laser
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Belgium in Brief: Grass Grows Green on Grand Place
    Serbia reopens borders after confinement measures
    Drought fears spread as tap water dries up in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels’ air quality improved significantly during lockdown
    Ryanair closes Austria’s LaudaMotion, over 300 jobs lost
    Coronavirus: 276 new cases, and the downward trends continue
    Belgium backs down from WHO’s coronavirus drug trial
    View more

    Photo of princess brings surge in orders for clothing company

    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    © Royal Palace

    It began with the news that Crown Princess Elisabeth is to continue her education at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels starting in the next academic year.

    The princess, eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, has completed her education at the prestigious United World College in Wales, where she graduated with an International Baccalaureate.

    Now, as royal tradition demands, she will pass on to the military academy.

    The news stressed that despite being the first female heir to the throne in history, Elisabeth will not be spared the usual rigours of military cadets. And to illustrate the point, the royal palace distributed a photograph showing the princess indulging in some strenuous jogging, dressed in polo shirt and leggings.

    And it was that photo that triggered an avalanche of orders coming in to the textile company Liebaert in Deinze in East Flanders. Their clothing subsidiary RectoVerso manufacture the leggings modelled by the princess.

    I woke up at 7 am on Wednesday morning and immediately had a few messages from people who had forwarded the front page of a number of newspapers,” said Camille Liebaert, the designer of the clothing line. “Everyone was very enthusiastic. I didn’t really realise the impact at the time, but at the end of the day I couldn’t get over it. It was all very overwhelming.”

    Since then the company’s online orders have doubled, and the staff are under pressure to meet demand. One problem: the leggings worn by Elisabeth are from last year’s collection, and are no longer being produced.

    We gave the leggings last year for the princess’s 18th birthday,” said Liebaert. “We thought it would be nice to give the Belgian princess a 100% Belgian pair of leggings. We received a thank-you card for that, but we didn’t expect that she would suddenly be wearing them in a photo. It was a real surprise.”

    The princess’s next birthday is in October, when she turns 19. VRT Radio asked whether Liebaert is contemplating sending another gift.

    Maybe,” she replied. “We could complete the set, because the leggings go together with a sports bra and a t-shirt.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job