 
Lufthansa plans more flights from June
Sunday, 24 May, 2020
    Lufthansa plans more flights from June

    Sunday, 24 May 2020
    The CEO of Lufthansa, which bought Brussels Airlines, said that Brussels Airlines has never had so many planes or employees. Credit: aeroprints.com

    Lufthansa wants to offer more flights from June onwards, according to the latest announcements from the German airline.

    The company will be flying to around 20 destinations from Frankfurt in the second half of June, including Heraklion (Crete), Rhodes, Dubrovnik, Faro, Venice, Ibiza and Malaga, a spokesman confirmed on Sunday.

    Lufthansa will also be flying more frequently to Mallorca from mid-June after news that the Spanish government will reopen the borders to foreign tourists in July.

    Meanwhile, negotiations between the company and the German government over state aid worth billions are continuing on Sunday. Lufthansa, like many airlines, is under heavy financial pressure due to the health crisis.

    The Brussels Times

