Lufthansa ‘unable to approve’ €9 billion rescue package...

While “the supervisory board continues to regard” Germany’s measures “as the only viable alternative for maintaining solvency,” the board has postponed its decision.
Belgium’s plan to rescue Brussels Airlines (which is owned by the Lufthansa Group) does not meet the requirements of the strict European rules on state aid either, according to initial contacts between Belgian authorities and the European Commission, reported L’Echo and De Tijd on Wednesday.
According to European rules, public intervention must be temporary and Member States must have a strategy for exiting the company within six years.
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary criticised Germany’s state aid grant on Tuesday.