 
Lufthansa ‘unable to approve’ €9 billion rescue package
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium receives €5,5 billion from EU recovery...
Steady increase in passengers on Belgian public transport...
Brussels sex worker hotel reopens...
Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8...
Lufthansa ‘unable to approve’ €9 billion rescue package...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium receives €5,5 billion from EU recovery fund
    Steady increase in passengers on Belgian public transport
    Brussels sex worker hotel reopens
    Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8 June
    Lufthansa ‘unable to approve’ €9 billion rescue package
    Cyprus to open borders to tourists, but not Belgians
    Saint-Gilles seeks cycling boost with free biking lessons
    Coronavirus: STIB drivers honour deceased colleague
    Belgium’s hospitality industry draws up a plan for reopening restaurants and bars safely
    Nearly 19,000 Brussels businesses have asked for financial support
    Coronavirus: China to allow more international flights
    Asylum seekers more likely to get rejected by Flemish judges
    European Commission puts forward €750 billion recovery plan
    Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led to incoherences
    Essex truck deaths: 13 suspects arrested in Belgium
    Belgian defence minister expects decision on F-16 deployment
    Antwerp police school works with FBI to fight online child abuse
    Belgium in Brief: Communication is Key
    Don’t use antimalarial to treat coronavirus, Belgian officials say
    EU Commission building evacuated after suspicious package found
    View more

    Lufthansa ‘unable to approve’ €9 billion rescue package

    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Lufthansa’s supervisory board was “unable to approve” the €9 billion rescue package negotiated with the German state due to conditions imposed by the EU, the board announced on Wednesday.

    The EU’s conditions “would lead to a weakening of the hub function at Lufthansa’s home airports in Frankfurt and Munich,” the Group said in a press release.

    “The resulting economic impact on the company and on the planned repayment of the stabilisation measures, as well as possible alternative scenarios, must be analysed intensively,” they said.

    Related Articles

     

    While “the supervisory board continues to regard” Germany’s measures “as the only viable alternative for maintaining solvency,” the board has postponed its decision.

    Belgium’s plan to rescue Brussels Airlines (which is owned by the Lufthansa Group) does not meet the requirements of the strict European rules on state aid either, according to initial contacts between Belgian authorities and the European Commission, reported L’Echo and De Tijd on Wednesday.

    According to European rules, public intervention must be temporary and Member States must have a strategy for exiting the company within six years.

    Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary criticised Germany’s state aid grant on Tuesday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times