Thursday, 28 May, 2020
    Belgium 5th most attractive European country for foreign investors

    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgium attracted 267 foreign investments last year, resulting in the creation of 5,401 jobs, Ernst & Young said on Thursday in its Belgian Attractiveness Survey 2020.

    That makes Belgium the fifth most attractive European country for foreign investors, behind France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.

    Compared to 2018, which was a record year, EY sees a 4% drop in foreign direct investment in Belgium.

    American companies are the main foreign investors in Belgium, with a total of 45 projects, followed by France (42).

    Sectors receiving the most investment projects are sales and marketing (105), industry (60) and logistics (51). These three sectors accounted for more than 80% of foreign investment.

    Flanders remains the most attractive region with 127 projects, followed by Brussels (76) and Wallonia, with the latter two regions growing by 25% and 33% respectively.

    Of the 267 projects, 197 were new investments, which constitutes a record.

    The Brussels Times