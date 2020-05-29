 
Low odds for profitability when hospitality sector reopens
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 May, 2020
Latest News:
Low odds for profitability when hospitality sector reopens...
Flanders’ favourite soap starts shooting again after being...
Exit plan: ‘relaxations are not happening too fast’...
Coronavirus: herd immunity in Belgium still ‘a distant...
Fake real estate agents ‘threat to the industry’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 May 2020
    Low odds for profitability when hospitality sector reopens
    Flanders’ favourite soap starts shooting again after being ‘coronaproofed’
    Exit plan: ‘relaxations are not happening too fast’
    Coronavirus: herd immunity in Belgium still ‘a distant dream’
    Fake real estate agents ‘threat to the industry’
    Coronavirus: summer heatwaves will be challenging
    Some good news to take you into the long weekend
    Belgium in Brief: Meeting Some Friends?
    Coronavirus: Belgian cinemas itch to reopen by summertime
    Council of State rejects appeal on ban on religious services
    Coronavirus: 212 new infections, 27 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Traffic fines are being paid faster since digitalisation
    Antwerp and Limburg provinces move to Code Red for fire risk
    Coronavirus: new infections in Ostend nursing home
    STIB fails to make progress on driver protective measures
    Police ‘overstepped the mark’ in clashes with yellow vests
    €10 million reallocated for Walloon Brabant post-corona relaunch
    EU auditors plan to review EU’s response to COVID-19
    Spain continues to relax lockdown measures
    New dates announced for key COP26 climate summit
    View more

    Low odds for profitability when hospitality sector reopens

    Friday, 29 May 2020
    Credit: This is Belgium

    The vast majority of managers in the hospitality (‘horeca’) industry say they need three-quarters of their pre-crisis clientele to be profitable, according to a survey by the Neutral Trade Union for Self-Employed Persons (SNI).

    The union surveyed of 950 managers, who reported to expect around a third of pre-crisis levels.

    The union is calling on cities and municipalities to let horeca establishments put tables and chairs outside. Additionally, it wants the National Safety Council to communicate clearly on safe practices for customers.

    Related Articles

     

    “It is time to tell consumers that it is safe to go out of the house to eat or drink something,” the SNI said.

    According to the SNI survey, half of the entrepreneurs fear that they will find themselves in great difficulty and will have to lay off staff. A quarter of them think they will go bankrupt.

    “Even if the entrepreneurs realise that reopening will not necessarily be profitable, three-quarters will do so, mainly because they need cash to pay operating costs such as bills and rent,” said the SNI.

    The survey also shows that about a quarter of the respondents do not want to reopen as “they made their calculations and it would not be profitable for them to restart.”

    “These are mainly small businesses, where it is difficult to keep a social distance, or those that need too much staff, so that labour costs would be too high in relation to income.”

    The National Security Council is due to launch phase 3 of the deconfinement on 3 June, with the likely reopening of the horeca sector on 8 June.

    The Brussels Times