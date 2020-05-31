 
Proximus expands 5G-light coverage, but only in Flanders
Sunday, 31 May, 2020
Nine identified for racist Facebook comments about migrants...
One in three is ready to holiday in...
Danish ghettos: Can integration be achieved by evictions?...
Images of Belgian train honouring George Floyd go...
Coronavirus: 195 new infections, hospital admissions jump to...
    Proximus expands 5G-light coverage, but only in Flanders

    Sunday, 31 May 2020
    © Belga

    Telecoms company Proximus is to expand its new network of 5G-light masts beyond the original 30 communes.

    However all of the new coverage is aimed at 26 communes in Flanders only, because of objections in Brussels and Wallonia.

    The company announced the roll-out of its interim version of 5G – fifth generation mobile telephony, known as 5G, is intended to be the successor to the 4G already available to most subscribers equipped with a compatible mobile phone.

    5G-compatible phones are already on the market, although the technology is not yet available in Belgium in its full form. The Proximus version offers improved performance and speed on 5G phones, but not to the extent promised from full-version 5G.

    The initial roll-out also avoided Brussels because of questions over radiation limits, and concentrated on the areas around Leuven, Mechelen, Ostend and Bruges. Apart from some coverage around Mons and a smattering by Charleroi and between Liege and Namur, all of the original coverage was in Flanders (map).

    The original launch offered unlimited coverage (where coverage was not already limited by coverage) for €49.99 a month.

    Coverage in the 26 new communes added to the list is hardly unlimited either, Proximus warned. Some areas of the new communes may not have full coverage. On the other hand, some parts of neighbouring communes may fortuitously share in their neighbours’ coverage.

    The 26 new municipalities covered by the latest roll-out are Antwerp, Blankenberge, Bornem, Bredene, Bruges, De Haan, De Panne, Dendermonde, Ghent, Hasselt, Herent, Houthalen-Helchteren, Knokke-Heist, Koksijde, Kortrijk, Lier, Londerzeel, Mechelen, Menen, Mol, Tessenderlo, Tielt, Tongeren, Waregem, Zaventem and Zottegem.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times