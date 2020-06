Cross-border e-commerce in Europe accounted for a turnover of some €108.75 billion last year, according to a study published on Thursday by Cross-Border Commerce Europe (CBCommerce).

The calculation does not include travel, according to the study’s organisers, a platform created to stimulate online commerce across the continent.

Of the total turnover, 58% is generated by players within the European Union and 42% by non-EU brands.

Together, the top 500 European players generate €39.7 billion in revenues, according to the study.

The ranking is based on four parameters: cross-border online sales in Europe, cross-border SEO (search engine optimisation) performance indicators, a cross-border score based on the number of countries covered and the number and percentage of cross-border visits.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea took first place, before H&M and Zara.

The Brussels Times