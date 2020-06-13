 
Full-fledged government more necessary than ever, says enterprise federation
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 June, 2020
Latest News:
Full-fledged government more necessary than ever, says enterprise...
Brussels arrest: officer’s knee not on throat, police...
Leopold II: What is actually the problem?...
Belgium’s liberal parties will not govern without each...
Tourist boats return to Bruges canals...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 June 2020
    Full-fledged government more necessary than ever, says enterprise federation
    Brussels arrest: officer’s knee not on throat, police says
    Leopold II: What is actually the problem?
    Belgium’s liberal parties will not govern without each other
    Tourist boats return to Bruges canals
    European business is embroiled in a Colombian guerrilla war
    99 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium
    France will open to non-Schengen visitors from 1 July
    Parliament chair calls for truth and reconciliation commission on Belgium’s colonial history
    Hundreds of Belgians volunteer for corona vaccine tests
    Air France to fly to 150 destinations this summer
    Lufthansa to offer coronavirus tests to passengers
    Coronavirus: over 7.5 million confirmed cases worldwide
    United Kingdom will start customs controls on 1 January 2021
    Belgium ‘deeply concerned’ over US sanctions on International Criminal Court
    Flanders will organise discrimination ‘field tests’ 
    Coronavirus: 108 new infections, 32 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Leopold II bust pulled from pedestal in Brussels
    Ixelles’ Saint-Boniface square will become permanently pedestrian
    Brussels Airlines deal stumbles over penalty system
    View more

    Full-fledged government more necessary than ever, says enterprise federation

    Saturday, 13 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    While new fiscal measures are a welcome gift for companies hit hard by the new coronavirus, the Federation of Belgian Enterprises stressed the need for a government on Friday.

    The federation expressed regret that “a full-fledged government able to implement a well thought out and widely supported recovery plan” was not yet in place.

    Measures announced by the caretaker government – extending the tax shelter for SMEs, suspending the December 2020 VAT deposit, and increasing the tax deduction for investment to 25% – “will help businesses maintain their capital levels and stimulate investment.”

    However, it expressed surprise that “the temporary nature” of some measures had been lifted, such as one regarding retirement which, it said, “forces people aged 55 years and over out of the job market.”

    Related Articles

     

    It also decried “the lack of attention given to businesses wishing to recuperate, in the short term, losses linked to the lockdown months,” arguing that “the temporary system of voluntary overtime hours for all businesses would have helped them” to do so.

    The FEB said 7 to 10% of businesses were expected to face bankruptcy.

    “A full-fledged government with an ambitious recovery plan is thus more necessary than ever, as early as today,” FEB head Pieter Timmermans stressed.

    The Brussels Times