TUI customers whose flights were or will be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis can now choose between a voucher and a refund, the tour operator’s Belgian subsidiary announced on Monday.

Until now, TUI only offered a voucher, under the legal regulations in force in the tourism sector for package holidays.

The voucher is valid for one year, after which TUI will reimburse the customer if they have not used the voucher for the purchase of another flight.

However, it will take a few more weeks for the refund process to be set up, the tour operator warned. In the meantime, customers are asked to be patient and give priority to the files of those who will soon be going on vacation.

Customers who had already received a voucher to be redeemed following the cancellation of their flight will be able to request a refund retroactively.

Vacationers who have booked package holidays as opposed to just flights will continue to receive a voucher.

