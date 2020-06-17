 
Government agrees rescue plan for Aviapartner
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
Latest News:
Government agrees rescue plan for Aviapartner...
Racism on social media in Belgium triples since...
Proximus CEO intervenes in diversity debate with tweet...
Norwegian resumes 76 routes in Europe...
‘Only option’ to solve Belgium’s government puzzle rejected...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    Government agrees rescue plan for Aviapartner
    Racism on social media in Belgium triples since 2015
    Proximus CEO intervenes in diversity debate with tweet supporting Telenet
    Norwegian resumes 76 routes in Europe
    ‘Only option’ to solve Belgium’s government puzzle rejected
    Coronavirus makes plans for free public transport in Brussels uncertain
    Man who tried to strangle daughter with USB cable gets 10 years in prison
    Inflation in eurozone hits a four year low
    Belgium in Brief: Are We Getting Rail Passes?
    Two more Brussels classes close after pupils test positive for coronavirus
    De Block accused of passive attitude towards coronavirus vaccine
    Mobility minister insists on free Rail Passes for those who apply
    World pays birthday tribute to Eddy Merckx, 75
    Vlaams Belang calls for enquiry into Belgium’s corona mistakes
    Brussels installs 40 extra speed cameras to enforce 30 km/h zone
    Coronavirus: 24 hospital admissions, 57 discharged in Belgium
    Police break up crowds at Belgium’s first Dunkin’ opening
    Ruling parties to meet with Wilmès in Belgian government formation puzzle
    Life-saving coronavirus drug ‘promising’ for Belgium, state virologist says
    Belgian hospitality sector struggles, but survives first week
    View more

    Government agrees rescue plan for Aviapartner

    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    © Belga

    The Belgian government has agreed a plan to help ground handler Aviapartner through the coronavirus crisis, including a €25 million lifeline.

    The news comes as Aviapartner is left as the only remaining handler for passenger flights at Brussels Airport, just as flights start up again. Last week the other company active at Zaventem, Swissport, said it was stopping trading with the loss of XX jobs.

    The government’s fear is that with Aviapartner as the only handler, the airport could be thrown into chaos if it succumbs to its own financial problems.

    The plan first has to overcome a number of possible hurdles.

    Tomorrow sees the first of those, when the plan will be presented to the Federal Holding and Investment Company (SPFI). They have the job of approving the plan and putting it into action.

    From what little is known of the details at present, the loan to Aviapartner has the condition that the SPFI can later convert the debt into shares.

    The SPFI holds some €1.6 billion in government investments, with the single largest portion apart from “others” – €407 million or 25% in aviation and airports. The portion devoted to Others (€512 million and 32%) includes the government’s holding in Bpost and the National Lottery, as well as BNP Paribas bank (2018 figures).

    The plan then also requires the approval of the European Commission’s competition authority, just like any other instance of state aid to industry.

    Both authorities will need to be convinced that the fate of not only the company but the airport itself could be at stake unless Aviapartner is bailed out at this critical moment.

    Finally, the plan – amended if necessary – will be put to Aviapartner. The way things stand at present, it is difficult to imagine they might refuse.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times