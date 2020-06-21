 
KBC clients get to know Kate, their new digital assistant
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 June, 2020
Latest News:
Kurt Cobain guitar sold for record 5 million...
Quarantined housing block residents in Germany attack police...
Three people killed in knife attack in the...
KBC clients get to know Kate, their new...
Belgian government agrees an extra €30 million for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 21 June 2020
    Kurt Cobain guitar sold for record 5 million euros
    Quarantined housing block residents in Germany attack police
    Three people killed in knife attack in the UK
    KBC clients get to know Kate, their new digital assistant
    Belgian government agrees an extra €30 million for police
    Brabant Killers: investigators seize the archives of a victim’s widow
    Sunday marks “Mid-summer” and the longest day of the year
    Luxembourg to test its entire population for Covid-19
    Restaurants and small businesses to reopen in New York on Monday
    Russian Covid-19 death toll passes 8,000-mark
    Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows
    No extra charge for bicycles on SNCB trains for the rest of the year
    Symbolic action in support of refugees at Brussels Stock Exchange
    Telling the truth in a post-truth world
    The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns
    Coronavirus: 74 new cases, two new deaths since yesterday
    European Parliament decides to investigate animal transport in the EU
    Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since mid-March
    Bruges mayor out of danger after stabbing incident
    Surge in customer complaints against airlines in Belgium
    View more

    KBC clients get to know Kate, their new digital assistant

    Sunday, 21 June 2020
    KBC CEO Johan Thijs. © Belga

    KBC Bank has announced the arrival of Kate, the name for their new digital personal assistant for clients.

    Kate is a voice-operated smartphone app, which not only allows the client to organise their banking affairs, but also retrieve personal documents, make investment suggestions and even buy and pay for a train ticket.

    The idea seems to be the brainchild of CEO Johan Thijs.

    I had been thinking about this for a while,” he said. “It was only in the summer of last year that we really started to think about it and together with director of innovation Erik Luts, we presented the project to the board in December.”

    The bank’s IT department has been working full-out on the project since then, and this week Thijs presented the prototype via a webinar.

    That included a live interaction with Kate, in which he transferred €10 to a certain Anne. Kate then went further.

    Some energy prices in your area are 40 euros lower than you’re paying,” Kate advised. “Do you want to save money?”

    According to De Tijd, the app works perfectly in English. Other languages are on the way, Thijs promised.

    Far from being new, Kate is one of the outcomes of a digital strategy KBC introduced three years ago, with a long-term budget of €1.5 billion. Kate cost a relatively minor €40 million.

    That’s when we started building digital platforms, digitising processes and adding functions to the app, from paying for a refuel with the phone, to getting a discount in a store,” Thijs said. “We are bringing all that together now.”

    Kate – full name KBC Assistant To Ease (your life) – will be automatically added to the KBC app for personal clients from November. Business clients will follow later. The new app will offer some 15 much-requested functions, but the bank promises new functionality will be added along the way.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times