 
Lufthansa freezes wages as part of €500 million savings deal
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 June, 2020
Latest News:
Lufthansa freezes wages as part of €500 million...
Two years for Brussels Airport passenger who smuggled...
Belgium faces its first heatwave of the year...
Extinction Rebellion takes out the ‘finance’ from Brussels’...
‘Lack of clarity’ for caterers and reception halls...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 June 2020
    Lufthansa freezes wages as part of €500 million savings deal
    Two years for Brussels Airport passenger who smuggled cocaine in artificial penis
    Belgium faces its first heatwave of the year
    Extinction Rebellion takes out the ‘finance’ from Brussels’ Finance Tower
    ‘Lack of clarity’ for caterers and reception halls criticised
    Brussels Airlines’ restructuring plan: social agreement reached
    Who paid for wanted cat Lee’s airplane tickets?
    Belgian therapist (72) convicted of abusing patients under hypnosis
    Belgians lose interest in government’s free face masks
    EU could run out of oil by 2030, study finds
    Phase 4: what opens again from 1 July?
    Boycotted elections in Serbia result in landslide victory for the government
    Organisers report no Covid-19 cases after BLM protest
    Belgian summer weddings dealt blow by Phase 4
    Belgian social bubbles increased to 15 people per week
    Phase 4: What changes from 1 July
    Flanders seeks cycling surge with thousands of free bike rides
    Soldiers join up to keep wolf-cub spotters at a distance
    Don’t expect bubble to be drastically expanded, says Brussels MP
    National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:00 PM
    View more

    Lufthansa freezes wages as part of €500 million savings deal

    Thursday, 25 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The management of German airline Lufthansa and the union of its air crew (UFO) have reached an agreement on €500 million worth of savings, they announced on Wednesday night.

    The savings package includes a freeze in wages, a reduction in flight hours and therefore pay, unpaid leave, voluntary departures and early pensions.

    “The agreement now reached for Lufthansa cabin staff provides the urgently needed job security,” said Nicoley Baublies, chief negotiator for UFO. The contributions “mean security but also cuts for every cabin employee,” Baublies pointed out.

    Related Articles

     

    “With the crisis package that has now been agreed, the company can avoid layoffs for the 22,000 cabin staff of Deutsche Lufthansa AG during the crisis. The agreements reached still require the approval of the UFO members,” Lufthansa communicated.

    They “will hopefully lead to a clear approval of the German government’s rescue package,” Baublies said. Lufthansa’s shareholders will meet on Thursday to decide on the German government’s €9 billion rescue package. Heinz Hermann Thiele, the airline’s main shareholder, already announced that he would approve the package.

    Management and unions of Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines have reached an agreement in principle on restructuring plans. The number of redundancies is not yet known, but the cut of up to 1,000 jobs, or a quarter of the workforce, had been announced as a necessary measure to ensure the competitiveness of Brussels Airlines.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times