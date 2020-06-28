 
Google strengthens its privacy settings
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 June, 2020
Latest News:
Italy still yearns for answers, 40 years after...
Google strengthens its privacy settings...
EU postpones decision on border reopening...
Coronavirus: Parliamentary committee will look into Belgium’s handling...
Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 28 June 2020
    Italy still yearns for answers, 40 years after the Ustica disaster
    Google strengthens its privacy settings
    EU postpones decision on border reopening
    Coronavirus: Parliamentary committee will look into Belgium’s handling of crisis
    Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a week
    Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Moderna: The race towards a covid-19 vaccine
    Coronavirus: 500 doctors call for respect for Belgian safety measures
    Defence ministry cuts helicopter flights in half over costs
    Police arrest 60 Extinction Rebellion protesters in Brussels
    The Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump for using their music
    WHO highlights need for smarter use of covid-19 surveillance data
    EU to bar Americans from entering Europe
    CERN to install a larger particle accelerator, at a cost of 21 billion euros
    Coronavirus : British scientists want to run experiment on entire town
    Monks of Westvleteren sign up 80,000 customers in one year
    Amnesty denounces racial discrimination by police during lockdowns in Europe
    UK will have to “assume the consequences” of weaker ties with Europe, Angela Merkel warns
    Holidaymakers will get off to a slow start this year
    Coronavirus: Dutch teenagers no longer have to social distance
    Significant risk of phlebitis in intubated covid-19 patients, new study finds
    View more

    Google strengthens its privacy settings

    Sunday, 28 June 2020

    Google has decided to strengthen its privacy settings by automatically deleting web surfers’ search and location history after 18 months, the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed earlier in the week.

    While heavy fines have been imposed on Facebook and Google for privacy violations in recent years, the American internet giant hopes to boost user confidence by introducing this modification, which will be effective as of now.

    “We believe that products should only keep your information for as long as it is useful to you,” Pinchai said, adding that it was about “keeping less data by default.”

    When you create a new Google Account, “your activity data will be automatically and continuously deleted after 18 months, instead of being kept until you choose to delete it,” Pinchai explained.

    Current users, can already choose to automatically delete their data every three or 18 months, but they will now be reminded of the option.

    YouTube users, a Google affiliate, will also have their search data automatically deleted after 36 months, said Pinchai.

    Smartphone tracing technology has been the focus of attention since the coronavirus pandemic, which have prompted governments worldwide to develop apps to trace infected people, raising concerns on privacy and freedoms.

    Pinchai, who also runs Alphabet, Google’s parent company, said that “privacy is at the heart of everything we do.” He detailed other changes, including easier access to privacy settings in apps and safer “incognito” mode.

    The Brussels Times