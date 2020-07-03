 
More than 300 new biopharma jobs this year in Charleroi
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 July, 2020
Latest News:
More than 300 new biopharma jobs this year...
Ethnic profiling by police: the public are often...
Ryanair plans to refund 90% of customers by...
Belgium in Brief: Brussels Gets Homesick...
Walloon double infanticide: mother charged with murder...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 July 2020
    More than 300 new biopharma jobs this year in Charleroi
    Ethnic profiling by police: the public are often to blame, says researcher
    Ryanair plans to refund 90% of customers by the end of July
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Gets Homesick
    Walloon double infanticide: mother charged with murder
    England drops quarantine rules for over 50 countries 
    EU agency: “Resurgence of community transmission of coronavirus”
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium candidate to manage EU’s emergency face mask stock
    Coronavirus in numbers: July
    Lidl brand clothing auctions for 10x list price after viral frenzy 
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 new infections per day
    Over 10,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
    Mass arrests after police eavesdrop on criminals
    Coronavirus: Peru passes the 10,000 deaths mark
    EU citizens allowed to return from countries with travel restrictions
    Care workers will receive first federal protective equipment packages
    Leuven makes face masks mandatory on markets
    Croatia lifts coronavirus travel restrictions for Belgian tourists
    3 in 4 Belgians want mandatory face masks in businesses
    View more

    More than 300 new biopharma jobs this year in Charleroi

    Friday, 03 July 2020
    Masthercell plans to take on 300 new staff this year. © Masthercell

    Companies involved in bio-pharmaceuticals are planning to create 300 new jobs this year at the BioPark complex at Gosselies in Charleroi.

    The jobs will mainly be in the production of bio-products – biological substances that are important in many new medical therapies, including immunotherapy, where the body’s own immune system is recruited in the fight against diseases other than infections.

    The coronavirus Covid-19 has placed many jobs at risk, but on the other hand the rush to find a vaccine to combat the disease has been a spur to many companies in the pharmaceuticals sector.

    Among them Univercells, which with its subsidiary will create dozens of jobs in its partnership with two other European companies and their research into a vaccine. The company recently raised €16 million in investment capital.

    AstraZeneca is one of the companies most advanced in its search for a vaccine, working together with Oxford University and Emergent BioSolutions.

    Now Novasep, one of 80 companies in the sector based at BioPark, will produce one of the active components of the candidate vaccine. The actual production facility is in Seneffe.

    That project was already planning to take on 45 staff; now 100 more will be added.

    Elsewhere local job creator Masthercell, now taken over by Catalent of the US for $315 million and a producer of living cells for use in immunotherapy, plans to take on 300 new staff this year alone.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times