 
Brussels Airlines: Lufthansa wants deal with Belgian government by Friday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 July, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders punishes ignoring quarantine with €4,000 fine and...
Tour operators demand clarity on Belgium’s new travel...
US withdrawal from WHO weakens fight against coronavirus,...
Protests in Belgrade after government announces new lockdown...
Brussels Airlines: Lufthansa wants deal with Belgian government...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 July 2020
    Flanders punishes ignoring quarantine with €4,000 fine and prison
    Tour operators demand clarity on Belgium’s new travel rules
    US withdrawal from WHO weakens fight against coronavirus, China says
    Protests in Belgrade after government announces new lockdown after elections
    Brussels Airlines: Lufthansa wants deal with Belgian government by Friday
    Animal to human virus transmission may increase, UN warns
    Coronavirus: global news roundup
    Police officer faces involuntary manslaughter for death of Mawda (2)
    EU ‘ready to grant’ City of London access to European markets after Brexit
    Belgium to re-ban travel to infected EU zones
    Coronavirus: A new peak ‘could be only a month away,’ says Van Ranst
    Belgium enacts quarantine for returnees from EU’s infected zones
    Israel and UAE announce collaboration to fight Covid-19 with AI
    Eurozone sees highest increase in house prices since 2007
    Belgian researchers investigate exact cause of death of corona patients
    Uniforms of Belgian army & police produced by underpaid workers in Romania
    Belgium in Brief: Quarantining The Un-Quarantinable
    Cheat-Sheet: What the updated travel rules mean
    France plans ‘targeted’ reconfinement if second wave hits
    Lockdown did nothing to stifle drugs trade
    View more

    Brussels Airlines: Lufthansa wants deal with Belgian government by Friday

    Wednesday, 08 July 2020
    Credit: Brussels Airlines

    The Lufthansa group has reportedly set a deadline on reaching a deal with the Belgian government about its subsidiary Brussels Airlines.

    By Friday 10 July, the German company wants an agreement with the Belgian government because, it said that “time is running out” for Brussels Airlines, reports VRT.

    As it concerns ongoing negotiations, however, Brussels Airlines declined to confirm or comment on the details.

    In recent weeks, Lufthansa has been busy with its own rescue, and the Belgian government was waiting for the social agreement between trade unions and Brussels Airlines on the restructuring.

    Two weeks ago, the management and trade unions of Brussels Airlines reached an agreement in which 1 out of 4 jobs will disappear, with as many voluntary departures as possible.

    The German company has already invested almost half a billion euros in Brussels Airlines in recent years, but is now also looking to the Belgian government to provide financial – temporary – assistance.

    Related News:

     

    Brussels Airlines needs at least €290 million in aid to bridge the coronavirus crisis. The Belgian government is willing to lend part of that money to the company, and invest part of it in the capital of Brussels Airlines. However, Lufthansa does not agree with the guarantees that the Belgian governments wants in exchange.

    In recent weeks, Lufthansa made agreements with governments in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, to support the airlines Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian during the coronavirus crisis.

    Lufthansa has an agreement with Berlin for more than €9 billion, Swiss with Zurich for just over €1, and Austrian with Vienna for more than €400 million.

    The company is now also looking for a similar deal with the Belgian government, as the company announced in a letter to the Belgian government last week. What will happen with Brussels Airlines if a deal is not reached remains unclear, but Francophone newspaper La Libre reported in June that Lufthansa could let Brussels Airlines go bankrupt, citing inside sources.

    On Wednesday, it was announced that the federal government has earmarked €1 billion to use in case of a possible second wave of coronavirus infections. However, the funds could also be used for possible aid to Brussels Airlines.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times