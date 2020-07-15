Bpost resumes postal services to 26 blocked countries...

Bpost, the national postal service, is to resume postal services to 26 countries that were suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the effect on air transport.

Starting today, countries which were dropped will again receive letters and packages from Belgium. They are:

In Europe – Albania, Belarus, Bosnia, Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Turkey.

In Asia and the Middle East – Bahrain, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

In Oceania – Australia and New Zealand.

In Africa – Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

Services to those countries and others was suspended at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis because of the effect the pandemic had on international air transport. Many countries on the original list saw services resume from 12 May.

From today (15 July) letters and parcels for destinations in the countries listed can be handed over the counter at post offices or deposited in the red mail boxes on the streets.

Services remain suspended to the Faroe Islands, Moldavia and Montenegro, and to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Express package services have been operating since the beginning to all destinations. These services are operated together with private partners.

Bpost meanwhile stressed that while it will do all it can to ensure a rapid and reliable service, deliveries at foreign destinations is largely dependent on local circumstances over which it has no control.

“For deliveries in these countries we cannot currently guarantee a delivery date. Of course we will do everything we can to deliver your parcels as quickly as possible,” the company said.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

