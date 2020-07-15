 
Money troubles postpone Brussels Airlines schedule expansion
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
    Money troubles postpone Brussels Airlines schedule expansion

    Credit: Brussels Airlines

    Ongoing discussion over the financial future of Brussels Airline has forced the operator to postpone plans to expand its flight offerings from August 2020.

    In a note sent from the CEO to the staff the airline made it clear that it would only continue to fly with two long-haul and 21 short-haul aircraft for the time being, Belga reports.

    The company was expected to expand its capacity in both short- and long-distance as of next month, but ongoing discussions with the Belgian state about financial support have seen this held up

    “They are very complex and have not yet led to a result,” said the CEO. “Since our financial situation is deteriorating, we are postponing the expansion of the planned capacity”.

    The Brussels Times