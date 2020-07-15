Money troubles postpone Brussels Airlines schedule expansion...

Ongoing discussion over the financial future of Brussels Airline has forced the operator to postpone plans to expand its flight offerings from August 2020.

In a note sent from the CEO to the staff the airline made it clear that it would only continue to fly with two long-haul and 21 short-haul aircraft for the time being, Belga reports.

The company was expected to expand its capacity in both short- and long-distance as of next month, but ongoing discussions with the Belgian state about financial support have seen this held up

“They are very complex and have not yet led to a result,” said the CEO. “Since our financial situation is deteriorating, we are postponing the expansion of the planned capacity”.

