20,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown

A total of 22,000 passengers are expected to pass through Brussels Airport on Friday, making it the busiest day since the resumption of activities on 15 June, the airport announced.

This marks the first time the airport sees over 20,000 passengers since flights have resumed after a lengthy closure due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The number of flights is also steadily increasing. This week, 1,200 departing and arriving flights were scheduled. That figure will rise to 1,300 next week and, in principle, 1,500 at the beginning of August.

The airport is offering flights to 100 destinations during the month of July, and that is expected to increase to 140 in August.

The aviation sector was hit hard by the coronavirus, with many airlines as well as other companies in the sector experiencing financial difficulties.

On Tuesday, a graffiti mural was unveiled at Brussels Airport, created in support of the workers in the aviation sector. The mural graces the building of Swissport, one of Brussels Airport’s two ground handlers, which went bankrupt in June, just before flights at the airport resumed.

The Brussels Times