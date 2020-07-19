 
Self-driving cars ‘very close’ says Musk
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 July, 2020
Latest News:
Self-driving cars ‘very close’ says Musk...
Tonnes of tiny plastic particles move from roads...
Protein provides clue to those with Covid-19 vulnerability...
Coronavirus: new global infections record in the last...
Corona crisis in Belgium: Prime Minister looks back...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 July 2020
    Self-driving cars ‘very close’ says Musk
    Tonnes of tiny plastic particles move from roads to oceans
    Protein provides clue to those with Covid-19 vulnerability
    Coronavirus: new global infections record in the last 24 hours
    Corona crisis in Belgium: Prime Minister looks back
    Meanwhile, a threat of war emerges on Europe’s borders
    Coronavirus: number of new infections up 61% in one week
    Coronavirus: No new restrictions for now
    Coronavirus: Crisis puts pressure on freelancers mental health
    Belgium extends temporary unemployment
    Man in custody in connection with Nantes cathedral fire
    Ratko Mladic ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ to appeal conviction
    The euro at four month high versus the dollar
    Hazard: ‘I have surely had the worst season of my career’
    Coronavirus: committee meets to consider possible new measures
    Luxembourg’s Bettel has fries with Sophie Wilmès following Code Orange assurances
    Coronavirus: Get ready for new Belgian restrictions
    Confinement leads to increase in domestic violence calls
    Two new formulas for public transport in and around Brussels
    Belgium’s health-crisis heroes to be honoured on National Day
    View more
    Share article:

    Self-driving cars ‘very close’ says Musk

    Sunday, 19 July 2020

    Fully autonomous driving without a driver is “very close” to become reality according to Elon Musk, founder of Tesla.

    Musk addressed the World Artificial Conference on Thursday saying he is confident Tesla will have the basics ready “before the end of the year.”

    The optimistic announcement comes as Tesla earlier in the month overtook Toyota as the world’s most valued carmaker, with a market value nearing $300bn, an increase of 260% already only this year.

    Currently Tesla’s autopilot function is considered to be an ‘advanced driving aid’ rather, where autonomous driving is only allowed on restricted roads like certain highways and with the driver holding his hands on the steering wheel and his eyes on the road at any time to intervene.

    According to Musk the next step is merely a question of software and tackling a long list of ‘smaller’ problems that occur on the road to reach complete self-driving. The current hardware in the Tesla cars – combing various cameras, ultrasonic sensors, GPS, and radar with accurate maps and software – is sufficient, Musk says.

    Artificial Intelligence is key

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a significant role and will require a lot of computing power, Musk told in the video conference adding that Tesla developed its own chips for that. Otherwise, it would require a trunk full of computer hardware and cooling equipment to crunch the data and consume too much energy.

    According to Musk, there are no big hurdles to take anymore, but there is a ‘long tail of problems’ to be addressed. A significant advantage is that Tesla owners around the world have gathered massive data while driving more than a billion miles on Autopilot.

    Musk announced that the company is ‘very close’ to start implement so called Level 5 autonomous driving, presumably with Tesla’s optional Full Self Driving (FSD) feature.

    However, even if this will be practically feasible, there could still take a long time until we see autonomous driving on the roads worldwide, New Mobility reports, as the UN just regulated rules for the technology, allowing only for ‘Level-3’ autonomous driving. That’s for self-driving at low speeds, in specific ‘safe’ road and weather conditions, where the driver no longer needs to keep his eyes on the road.

    The Brussels Times