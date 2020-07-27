   
Ryanair suffers €185 million net loss due to coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 July, 2020
Latest News:
Ryanair suffers €185 million net loss due to...
Over a dozen horeca closures as Antwerp cracks...
Antwerp and West Flanders governors invited to National...
NSC to discuss local lockdowns and reducing social...
Pandemic opens doors for Brussels bike entrepreneurs...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Ryanair suffers €185 million net loss due to coronavirus
    Over a dozen horeca closures as Antwerp cracks down on social distancing
    Antwerp and West Flanders governors invited to National Security Council
    NSC to discuss local lockdowns and reducing social contacts
    Pandemic opens doors for Brussels bike entrepreneurs
    Co-founder and long-time chairman leaves Brussels Airlines
    Coronavirus: Mechelen cancels all public and private events
    Lockdown only solution for Antwerp, expert says
    Media pluralism under threat in Europe
    Italians face €1,000 fines for breaking face mask rules
    French ministers want €30 billion for ecological transition
    Officer punches young man who refuses to wear face mask
    Coronavirus: Antwerp limits contact bubble to 10 persons for four weeks
    Nantes Cathedral fire: volunteer placed in custody
    Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst warns against coronavirus super spreaders
    Invisible fences keep grazing Angus cattle in place
    Belgium colours orange on European coronavirus map
    Weather report: changeable weather ahead for the next few days
    Belgian gymnast responds to abuse confession by former coach
    Rule of law essential for the protection of artistic freedom
    View more
    Share article:

    Ryanair suffers €185 million net loss due to coronavirus

    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Ryanair suffered a net loss of €185 million between April and June due to the drop in air traffic caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the airline announced on Monday.

    “The past quarter was the most challenging in Ryanair’s 35-year history,” the airline said.

    The number of passengers carried was reduced to 0.5 million in June, a 99% drop from 41.9 million in June 2019, when it made a net profit of €243 million.

    “Covid-19 grounded the Group’s fleet for almost 4 months (from mid-March to end June) as EU governments imposed flight or travel bans and widespread population lockdowns,” Ryanair wrote.

    The airline’s revenue collapsed to €125 million, compared to €2.312 billion a year earlier, making for a 95% drop.

    Related Articles

     

    Ryanair has resumed its flights since 1 July, a crucial period with holiday departures and a month in which the company is expected to operate at 40% of its usual capacity, before climbing to 70% in September.

    The company expects to carry only 60 million passengers over its entire 2020-2021 financial year (ending at the end of March), which would be a drop of 60%.

    To cope with the shock of the pandemic and a demand that is expected to be low for a while, the group recently announced a restructuring plan that involves cutting 3,000 jobs, or 15% of its workforce. In Belgium, Ryanair has announced the dismissal of more than 80 people.

    The airline has reached agreements with trade unions to reduce salaries, as it did in the United Kingdom and Germany, which should make it possible to limit job cuts.

    The group says it has one of the strongest cash flows in the sector, at €3,9 billion, which it is preserving by reducing costs and expenses.

    The airline is unable to give a target for results over the financial year, it said, adding that “a second wave of Covid-19 cases across Europe in late autumn (when the annual flu season commences) is our biggest fear right now.”

    However, it expects a smaller loss in the next quarter compared to the previous quarter thanks to the recovery in traffic.

    The Brussels Times