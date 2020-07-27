   
Uber Eats will start delivering groceries in Belgium from September
Monday, 27 July, 2020
    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Uber Eats will start delivering groceries in Belgium from September

    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Uber Eats will provide delivery of groceries and ready-made meals at people’s homes in a partnership with Carrefour, both companies announced on Monday.

    Since the beginning of April, Carrefour and Uber Eats have been working together to deliver certain products within 30 minutes to homes in Paris and surrounding areas.

    The partnership has been extended over the weeks to other Carrefour stores in France and now will cover the whole of France and Belgium. A first agreement between the two companies was also signed for Taiwan at the end of 2019.

    “After France (and Taiwan), Carrefour Belgium is now the third country to benefit from this partnership, which will be operational from next September with a launch in Brussels and Liège,” the companies announced.

    “Belgium will not only test a 30-minute shopping delivery service, but also ready-made meals”, they said, “thus making it possible to democratise access to ready-to-eat meals delivered at home, thanks to a varied, healthy and gourmet offer, at affordable prices, which is already established in physical stores.”

    “Carrefour is very proud of the collaboration developed with Uber Eats,” said Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Carrefour’s Executive Director for e-commerce, data and digital transformation. Uber Eats’ General Manager for Europe, the Middle-East and Africa also said that “we are very happy to be able to continue to reinforce our partnership with an expert player like Carrefour.”

    The partnership will be extended to other countries where the Carrefour Group is based in the coming months.

    The Brussels Times