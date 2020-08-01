Small businesses disappointed by first day of sales...

Small businesses on Saturday expressed disappointment at the first day of annual sales.

“This first day has turned out to be particularly disappointing,” commented Daniel Cauwel, head of the inter-professional employers’ federation, SDI.

Store owners had hoped potential buyers would be attracted by price reductions that are much higher than in previous years due to a large accumulation of stocks. However, the limitations imposed on customers as part of the effort to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus have prompted purchasers to stay at home, the SDI said.

“Barring the odd exception in some neighbourhoods or shopping centres, federation members say the day has been particularly dreary and disappointing, a far cry from the inflow they had been counting on,” Cauwel added.

The employers’ association feels that, independently of the health crisis, sales have been making less money because of promotions in June, the success of e-trade and cross-border competition with France, the Netherlands and Germany.

The sales traditionally start on 1 July, but the opening day was postponed this year to 1 August due to the health crisis.

