 
No more European money for fossil energy
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 July, 2019
Latest News:
U.K. registers record-breaking 38.7 degrees...
Prostitution is a ‘disgusting vice’, writes Pope Francis...
Russia: Over 650,000 people call for law against...
Manhunt after driver hits a police officer at...
No more European money for fossil energy...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 July 2019
    U.K. registers record-breaking 38.7 degrees
    Prostitution is a ‘disgusting vice’, writes Pope Francis
    Russia: Over 650,000 people call for law against domestic violence
    Manhunt after driver hits a police officer at Koekelberg: Police fires shots at fleeing vehicle
    No more European money for fossil energy
    UK to spend up to £100 million in massive no-deal Brexit campaign
    Belgian police is appealing for help following attempted murder
    Tanker crisis: London rules out swap with Tehran
    ’The flying man’ attempts to cross the English channel
    Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult, father says
    Europe’s largest public artwork to be unveiled in Belgium
    Climate change: Some 200 reindeer found dead in the Arctic
    Heavier electric cars wear out roads faster
    Boris Johnson and his girlfriend move in to Downing Street
    Eight year old boy pushed in front of train in Frankfurt
    Schaerbeek man injured after jumping from window to escape fire
    Greta Thunberg sets ‘sail’ to the US
    Serious crash in Schaerbeek: victim, 17, in stable condition in hospital
    AB Inbev tower on fire
    Belgium must asses environmental risks of keeping nuclear reactors active, EU court rules
    View more

    No more European money for fossil energy

    Monday, 29 July 2019

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) wants to stop investing billions in fossil fuel projects by the end of 2020.

    EIB makes this major change because the world is not on track to meet the Paris climate targets. “An important signal,” economists and climate activists react.

    The EIB’s plans state that “new fossil fuel energy projects will no longer be accepted for loans by the Board of Directors from the end of 2020.” This includes all projects for oil and gas production, infrastructure for natural gas and energy or heat generation from fossil fuels. With the money that is released, the EIB plans to set up an energy transition fund.

    70 to 80 billion euros

     The EIB is the world’s largest provider of loans. It provides favourable loans for investments that are in line with European objectives in terms of job creation, economic growth, and the fight against climate change. The new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wants the EIB to invest half of the 70 to 80 billion euros it spends each year in green projects reports New Mobility.

     The EIB, which is also releasing 1 billion euros for the Oosterweel connection, was also heavily criticized last year for deciding to invest 2,4 billion euros in one of the most expensive and controversial infrastructure projects ever: the Southern Gas Corridor, a gas pipeline from Azerbaijan to Europe.

    Important signal

    Economist Geert Noels calls the proposal logical and good for the costly energy transition in Europe. “This shows that Belgium is lagging behind with its ‘gas plan,” Noels says.

    Colleague Paul De Grauwe sees the plan as an important signal. “Remarkable for such a big player. At the same time, it is not enough, because most of the investments come from national governments and the private sector.” For example, the controversial North Stream II gas pipeline is now being built by Russia and a series of European energy companies, such as Engie and Shell.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job