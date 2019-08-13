New drone network service will transport blood and tissue between Belgian hospitals

A new network of drones will operate to transport medical supplies between 21 airports in Antwerp and the surrounding area. Credit: blankovicvonshivas

A new network of drones will operate between 21 hospitals in the Antwerp area starting from 23 September, according to reports in local media.

The drone network will be used to transport blood, tissue, medicine and samples from one hospital to another, reports New Mobility, citing GVA.

Although the transport service will initially run only once per week, in the case of an emergency, the drones are anticipated to be available for immediate use.

Flying up to 150 meters in the air, the drones will be operated by a team of ten people in Antwerp from the control centre in The Beacon at Sint-Paulusplaats in Antwerp.

The network comes as part of efforts by the Belgian government to improve the efficiency of Belgian hospitals and their capacity to specialise in different services.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times