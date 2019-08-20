 
Flemish bosses call for fairer taxation, greening
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019
Flemish bosses call for fairer taxation, greening
    Flemish bosses call for fairer taxation, greening

    Tuesday, 20 August 2019
    The signatories are also in favour of a single tax "of 20% for example" on each capital gain, either personally or through a company.

    In an open letter, more than 50 Flemish directors give 36 pieces of advice to politicians, l’Echo and De Tijd reported on Tuesday.

    The letter places the emphasis on considerably higher environmental taxes, considerably reduced work-related tax and a single tax on all capital gains, including profits from shares, dividends, rents and inheritance.

    The document containing this advice to politicians was introduced by Karel De Boeck (ex-CEO of Dexia) and Karel Cardoen (ex-CEO of Cardoen). Among those signing, the letter were notably Philippe Haspeslagh (Ardo), Jan De Clerck (Domo), Vic Swerts (Soudal) and Bernard Filliers (Filliers).

    With regard to taxation, the bosses are in favour of a greening, notably through a tax on planes and higher taxes on fossil fuels. Furthermore, Belgian and Flemish taxation needs to be simplified.

    The signatories are also in favour of a single tax “of 20% for example” on each capital gain, either personally or through a company.

    The Brussels Times

