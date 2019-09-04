Three times more electric cars sold in Belgium compared to Q2 2018

In the second quarter of the year, 2,405 new electric cars were registered in Belgium, indicating an increase of 204% compared to the same period in 2018 when the number stood at 791, according to figures published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

For Europe as a whole, the increase is 97.7%, with 63,589 new registrations.

In real terms, Germany boasts the largest number of electric cars registered at 15,215 (+86.2%), followed by France (10,455, +47.8%) and the Netherlands (10,144, +119.3%).

Diesel cars declined still more in popularity during the same period. There were 16.4% fewer cars of this type registered in Europe compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, and their market share represents no more than 31.3% of new registrations. Those cars with petrol engines rose by 1.7% and their market share is 59.5%. Finally, electric cars, hybrids and others accounted for 9.2% of new registrations.

