Wednesday, 04 September, 2019
    Three times more electric cars sold in Belgium compared to Q2 2018

    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    © Belga

    In the second quarter of the year, 2,405 new electric cars were registered in Belgium, indicating an increase of 204% compared to the same period in 2018 when the number stood at 791, according to figures published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

    For Europe as a whole, the increase is 97.7%, with 63,589 new registrations.

    In real terms, Germany boasts the largest number of electric cars registered at 15,215 (+86.2%), followed by France (10,455, +47.8%) and the Netherlands (10,144, +119.3%).

    Diesel cars declined still more in popularity during the same period. There were 16.4% fewer cars of this type registered in Europe compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, and their market share represents no more than 31.3% of new registrations. Those cars with petrol engines rose by 1.7% and their market share is 59.5%. Finally, electric cars, hybrids and others accounted for 9.2% of new registrations.

    The Brussels Times

