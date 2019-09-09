 
Bitcoin: suspicions of price manipulation after an explosion of Google searches
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 September, 2019
Latest News:
Bitcoin: suspicions of price manipulation after an explosion...
Belgian healthcare workers prepare to strike on 24...
Investigation into couple’s death expanded after son pulled...
Belgians called to peacefully occupy the gardens of...
‘The smallest Belgian airline’ takes flight from Antwerp...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 September 2019
    Bitcoin: suspicions of price manipulation after an explosion of Google searches
    Belgian healthcare workers prepare to strike on 24 October
    Investigation into couple’s death expanded after son pulled from Flemish river 
    Belgians called to peacefully occupy the gardens of the Royal Palace on 12 October
    ‘The smallest Belgian airline’ takes flight from Antwerp
    Asian hornet nest destroyed by the Brussels fire brigade
    Three injured in hot air balloon landing in Flanders
    The British Parliament will be suspended Monday evening until 14 October
    Brussels rail station is ‘like Kosovo,’ says Antwerp Airport CEO
    First convict housing unit outside prison grounds opens in Belgium
    Belgium joins the fight against Amazon fires
    Brussels population growth caused by influx of EU citizens, study shows
    Molenbeek mayor slams Uber’s ‘opportunistic’ withdrawal of Jump bikes
    Belgian Beer Weekend sees drop in attendance
    British Airways cancels almost 100% of flights in the UK
    Belgium in Brief: Terrorist attacks thwarted, fine particle impacts and shrimp croquettes
    Fine particle exposure can be deadly in the short term: study
    The Year of Silence: Belgium’s darkest moments during WWII
    Policeman shot in Liège, in critical condition
    One of Belgium’s most wanted criminals arrested in Surinam
    View more

    Bitcoin: suspicions of price manipulation after an explosion of Google searches

    Monday, 09 September 2019
    The peak search can be seen in several countries and systematically takes place in the middle of the night, every day and at the same time. Credit: Belga

    The number of searches carried out on Google with the abbreviation of bitcoin, BTC, has exploded since the end of August, in what experts have seen as an attempt to manipulate prices.

    Between 29 and 31 August, interest in Bitcoin increased by a factor of 50, according to the Google Trends website, Belga reports. In the first week of September, the number of searches was almost ten times higher than the previous record set in December 2017, when Bitcoin had peaked at almost $20,000.

    According to Bendik Norheim Schei, an analyst for Arcane Crypto and author of an article in the online trade journal Kryptografen, this surge is a “manipulation”.

    Several elements reinforce this hypothesis, in particular, the fact that the increase concerns only the term “BTC”, an abbreviation of bitcoin, while the word “bitcoin”, which is much more popular in the usual period, has not been renewed and is about 10 times less successful than in September 2017.

    According to Schei the peak search can be seen in several countries and systematically takes place in the middle of the night, every day and at the same time.

    In the financial world, some algorithms monitor Google trends to automatically position themselves, so hackers may seek to drive prices up through bogus searches. At around 13:45 GMT (15:45 in Brussels), the Bitcoin was worth $10,359.44 compared to $10,356.88 on Friday at 21:00 GMT, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job