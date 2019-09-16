 
Excess profit rulings granted by Belgium subject to investigation by European Commission
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 September, 2019
Latest News:
Brexit: Belgian exports to the United Kingdom begin...
Rail companies faced with heavy fines over deadly Buizingen...
British Prime Minister pulls out of press conference...
Excess profit rulings granted by Belgium subject to...
Turkish minister: EU and Turkey disagree on almost...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 September 2019
    Brexit: Belgian exports to the United Kingdom begin to fall
    Rail companies faced with heavy fines over deadly Buizingen train crash
    British Prime Minister pulls out of press conference in Luxembourg after being booed
    Excess profit rulings granted by Belgium subject to investigation by European Commission
    Turkish minister: EU and Turkey disagree on almost everything
    The Ocean Plastics Lab exhibition arrives in Brussels
    Raised in limbo: The unmoored lives of Belgium’s Islamic State children
    Flemish mayors chastise Juncker’s criticism of beach town hospitality
    First female CEO at Alken-Maes
    Busses in Bruges free on Monday due to ‘fare payment strike’
    ‘Coffee with a cop’ project launched by Brussels police
    The best sommelier in Belgium 2019-20 revealed
    Charleroi mayor will run for leadership of Francophone socialist party
    Belgium in Brief: Reynders corruption investigation, garbage grief and a Far-right march
    Anderlecht tops ranking of municipalities plagued by illegal garbage dumping
    Uber launches new bike lane safety feature in Belgium
    Brexit: A no-deal would be a disaster say European bosses
    Congolese President in Belgium to normalise Belgo-Congolese relations
    Search for missing divers in French-Belgian waters halted
    Aid groups shelter migrants amid calls to ‘clean up’ Brussels during far-right march
    View more

    Excess profit rulings granted by Belgium subject to investigation by European Commission

    Monday, 16 September 2019
    © Belga
    "All companies must pay their fair share of taxes," Margrethe Vestager. Credit: Belga
    © Belga

    The European Commission opened on Monday several in-depth investigations to determine whether the advance rulings on “surplus profits” granted by Belgium to 39 multinational companies have given these companies “an unfair advantage over their competitors, in violation of EU state aid rules”.

    “All companies must pay their fair share of taxes. We are concerned that the Belgian tax regime on ‘surplus profits’ has granted significant tax reductions to certain multinational companies that would not be available to other companies in a comparable situation,” commented Competition Policy Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

    These decisions to open an investigation follow the annulment by the EU Court in February 2019 of a Commission decision concluding that these advance decisions were part of an illegal Belgian aid scheme.

    According to European law, the compatibility of the various advance rulings with EU rules must be assessed individually, which is why the Commission has now opened separate in-depth investigations for each of the advance rulings.

    The opening of these investigations, which concern decisions issued between 2005 and 2014, gives Belgium and interested third parties the opportunity to submit their observations. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigations.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job