 
Belgians want electric cars but find it too expensive, barometer finds
Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
    Belgians want electric cars but find it too expensive, barometer finds

    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    One out of ten Belgians has already had a test drive, the report found. Credit: Needpix

    One in six Belgians are interested in purchasing an electric car within the next three years, but finds the price prohibitive, the traffic safety institute Vias reports.

    These findings originate from a mobility barometer from Vias which surveyed 3,000 Belgians, aiming to analyze how Belgians behave in traffic, how they travel, and their thoughts on different modes of transportation.

    Results showed that in total, there are almost 11,000 electric cars out on the streets in Flanders.

    Of 1,000 respondents, 80% said the main reason for not buying an electric car yet is their high cost. 76% said there aren’t enough charging stations in Belgium and 69% said the battery life for electric cars is too low.

    One out of ten Belgians has already taken a test drive of an electric car, the report found.

    Official figures from the Flemish government show that in the first half of 2019, almost 3,500 electric cars were registered, more than the entirety of 2018, in which 2,700 e-cars were sold, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Sheila Uria
    The Brussels Times

