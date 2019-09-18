 
Oil prices in Belgium set to increase tomorrow
Wednesday, 18 September, 2019
    Wednesday, 18 September 2019
    Oil prices in Belgium set to increase tomorrow

    Wednesday, 18 September 2019
    Oil prices will increase in Belgium in response to the recent attacks on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia. Credit: Pixabay.

    Belgians will be charged an additional 5 cents at the petrol pump on Thursday, as global oil prices fluctuate in response to the attacks on Saudi Arabia oil installations on Saturday.

    “For both gasoline and diesel, about 5 cents per litre will be added,” said spokesperson of the Belgian Petroleum Federation, Jean-Benoît Schrans.

    Refuelling a car with 50 litres of either diesel or gasoline will cost an additional €2.50 starting on Thursday.

    The cost of domestic heating oil in Belgium already increased by 6 cents to €0.7203 euros per litre (for an order of 2,000 litres) on Wednesday, reports HLN.

    At about 3:30 AM on Sunday morning, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, was attacked and damaged, significantly disrupting the kingdom’s estimated oil output and in turn, 5% of global oil production, reports The Guardian.

    The international community is still unclear about who is responsible for the attacks.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

     

     

