Oil prices in Belgium set to increase tomorrow...

Oil prices will increase in Belgium in response to the recent attacks on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia. Credit: Pixabay.

Belgians will be charged an additional 5 cents at the petrol pump on Thursday, as global oil prices fluctuate in response to the attacks on Saudi Arabia oil installations on Saturday.

“For both gasoline and diesel, about 5 cents per litre will be added,” said spokesperson of the Belgian Petroleum Federation, Jean-Benoît Schrans.

Refuelling a car with 50 litres of either diesel or gasoline will cost an additional €2.50 starting on Thursday.

The cost of domestic heating oil in Belgium already increased by 6 cents to €0.7203 euros per litre (for an order of 2,000 litres) on Wednesday, reports HLN.

At about 3:30 AM on Sunday morning, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, was attacked and damaged, significantly disrupting the kingdom’s estimated oil output and in turn, 5% of global oil production, reports The Guardian.

The international community is still unclear about who is responsible for the attacks.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times