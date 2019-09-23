‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas Cook Belgium

All possibilities are being studied to ensure operations at Thomas Cook Belgium can continue, the CEO of the Belgian subsidiary of the U.K. travel firm, which announced its bankruptcy on Monday, said.

CEO Jan Dekeyser’s comments came after he met with Belgium’s federal minister of employment, Wouter Beke, in a meeting the Dekeyser qualified as “open and constructive.”

Amid the fallout of the bankruptcy announcement, another representative of the Belgian branch of the travel firm said that the “all necessary measures” would be taken for both the firm’s clients and its around 600 employees.

The announcement on Monday that the British firm had gone into administration and ceased all U.K. operations sent shockwaves through the travel industry and saw British authorities scramble to assist the hundreds of thousands of travellers of the U.K. firm.

In the aftermath of the announcement, management of the Belgian branch announced that operations would continue in the country.

Thomas Cook agencies remained open throughout Belgium, treating existing files but not accepting any new costumers.

Roughly 600,000 tourists throughout the world have been impacted by the ceasing of operations, among whom 10,000 are Belgian tourists.

The Belgian branche’s board of administrations is set to meet again at 3:00 PM.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times