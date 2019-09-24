 
Brussels Airlines cancels flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
    Brussels Airlines cancels flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019

    Brussels Airlines is forced to cancel two international return flights it operates for newly-bankrupt travel firm Thomas Cook, the airline announced Monday.

    The flights concerned are the Brussels-Enfidha, return, and the Brussels-Djerba, return, on 24 September 2019, according to BX1.

    The news comes hours after Thomas Cook announced it was ceasing all of its U.K. operations and going into administration.

    Brussels Airlines said the cancellations were due to the “difficult financial situation” of Thomas Cook, and the “fact that the tour operator cannot fulfil its overdue payments of the last weeks.”

    Brussels Airlines advised affected passengers are to contact Thomas Cook Belgium, of whom it is a main operating partner.

    While the Belgian branch of the world’s oldest travel firm said it would, for the time being, continue operations, on Tuesday, customers of Thomas Cook Belgium were not allowed to depart on holidays, Bruzz reports.

    The company is “currently working on its flight plane for the upcoming weeks and months,” Brussels Airlines added.

    News of the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel firm, shocked the tourism industry and sent officials scrambling to assist the estimated 600,000 passengers left stranded abroad.

    An estimated 10,000 Belgians are currently on vacation with the firm. While the Belgian branch of the travel company remained operational, Belgium’s Travel Guarantee Fund said it was ready to assist its clients if it also announced it would cease operations.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

