Half of the Thomas Cook branches in Belgium are closed

Unions have invited workers to go to Zwijnaarde where a council will be held at 3:00 PM. Credit: Belga

Several travel agencies of the tour operator Thomas Cook Belgium remained closed on Tuesday amid ongoing uncertainty over the company.

“Half the agencies are closed,” Els De Coster of the liberal union told Belga news agency. The smaller branches have been closed in order to strengthen staff in the largest branches.

The closure of the smallest agencies was decided in consultation with regional leaders, Katrien Degryse of the Socialist Syndicat explained. “The offices have come together to deal with the influx of questions at the most efficient level.”

News of the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel firm, shocked the tourism industry and sent officials scrambling to assist the estimated 600,000 passengers left stranded abroad.

🗣 Belgium’s FPS Foreign Affairs has opened an emergency number to assist Belgians abroad who are experiencing problems due to the situation of the #ThomasCook company. ☎️ They can turn to the following number: +32 2 501 40 00. Guidance and help will be provided. pic.twitter.com/23oAMuMetI — Belgium in Israel 🇧🇪 (@BelgiuminIsrael) September 24, 2019

An estimated 10,000 Belgians are currently on vacation with the firm. While the Belgian branch of the travel company remained operational, Belgium’s Travel Guarantee Fund said it was ready to assist its clients if the Belgian branch also announced it would cease operations.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times