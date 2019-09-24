 
Half of the Thomas Cook branches in Belgium are closed
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
    Half of the Thomas Cook branches in Belgium are closed

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    Unions have invited workers to go to Zwijnaarde where a council will be held at 3:00 PM. Credit: Belga

    Several travel agencies of the tour operator Thomas Cook Belgium remained closed on Tuesday amid ongoing uncertainty over the company.

    “Half the agencies are closed,” Els De Coster of the liberal union told Belga news agency. The smaller branches have been closed in order to strengthen staff in the largest branches.

    The closure of the smallest agencies was decided in consultation with regional leaders, Katrien Degryse of the Socialist Syndicat explained. “The offices have come together to deal with the influx of questions at the most efficient level.”

    News of the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel firm, shocked the tourism industry and sent officials scrambling to assist the estimated 600,000 passengers left stranded abroad.

    An estimated 10,000 Belgians are currently on vacation with the firm. While the Belgian branch of the travel company remained operational, Belgium’s Travel Guarantee Fund said it was ready to assist its clients if the Belgian branch also announced it would cease operations.

    Unions have invited workers to go to Zwijnaarde where a council will be held at 3:00 PM.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

