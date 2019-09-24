Brussels Airlines will repatriate Thomas Cook passengers from Tunisia

The airline Brussels Airlines will repatriate 350 passengers from the Tunisian cities of Enfidha and Djerba on Wednesday. Credit: © Belga

These are tourists who were stranded after Brussels Airlines cancelled its scheduled flights on Tuesday following the announcement of Thomas Cook’s financial problems.

Brussels Airlines decided on Tuesday to cancel flights back, but will take care of passengers who have not been able to return to Belgium on Wednesday. The company has entered into agreements with the Guarantee Fund.

“Two flights are scheduled,” said spokeswoman Maaike Andries. The planes will leave empty to Tunisia and bring back 350 passengers.

