 
Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian travel industry’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
Latest News:
Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian...
Less drivers caught using their phone behind the...
Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of...
Belgium in Brief: Anarchy in Brussels, Thomas Cook,...
Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian travel industry’
    Less drivers caught using their phone behind the wheel in Belgium
    Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of collapse, experts say
    Belgium in Brief: Anarchy in Brussels, Thomas Cook, and TIMBER!
    Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online
    61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street
    Statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors should be abolished, say Belgian politicians
    Thomas Cook Belgium customers still unable to travel on Thursday
    Reckless citizens brought ‘anarchy’ to the streets on car-free Sunday, says Brussels police chief
    Brussels tests electric water taxi for first time
    Limburg man arrested after streaming domestic violence on Facebook
    Family of ill Belgian toddler Mathis to be fully reimbursed for cancer treatment
    STIB to become free of charge for youth, seniors as of summer 2020
    Over 25,000 sales outlets in France to accept cryptocurrencies from 2020
    Wastewater from Brussels-North polluted with hydrocarbons
    Paramedic severely injured after Porsche crashes into ambulance
    Stephanie tunnel reopened to traffic after flooding
    Cycle use in Brussels receives €500,000 boost
    One in three students suffer from bullying, study shows
    Brussels Airlines will repatriate Thomas Cook passengers from Tunisia
    View more

    Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian travel industry’

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    © Belga

    Belgian tourism faced a black day on Tuesday with the announcement that Thomas Cook was going bankrupt, operators have said.

    “With the bankruptcy filing of Thomas Cook Belgium and Thomas Cook Retail, we are losing a major player in the market and an employer of many travel professionals,” Luc Coussement, president of the association of Belgian Tour Operators (ABTO), lamented in a press release on Wednesday.

    “As a professional association of tour operators, we have called for calm so as to guarantee the best possible conditions for finding solutions for Thomas Cook Belgium, one of our biggest members,” Coussement added.

    ABTO regrets that that has been unsuccessful for the whole of Thomas Cook Belgium, but remains hopeful for Thomas Cook Retail Belgium.

    The association again emphasises that the Belgian consumer is protected but that the Travel Guarantee Fund asks tourists especially not to pay for their journeys a second time, as that runs contrary to national and international regulations. “This sum does not appear to be covered by insurance.”

    ABTO is again calling for calm. “We ask the consumers concerned to address themselves to their travel agent, the internet site where they made their reservation or the Travel Guarantee Fund directly.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job