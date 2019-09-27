Cybercrime spike in Belgium in the second quarter of 2019

Online banking fraud increased in Belgium in the second quarter of 2019, after slowing down in the early part of the year, according to a report issued on Friday by the Belgian financial sector federation, Febelfin.

Between April and June, 1,810 persons fell victim to phishing fraudsters, a 52% increase on the first three months of the year. The total amount they lost was €1,919,540, with individual losses ranging from €0.99 to thousands of euros.

It is important to inform consumers of the dangers of phishing and the fact that scammers constantly find new ways to swindle people, using e-mails, messages on social media, pop-ups and telephone calls to obtain identity data, bank card numbers and PIN codes, the federation stressed.

Febelfin recalled a few ground rules for protecting oneself against this type of theft: never give out one’s bank details by telephone, e-mail or on social media since banks would never use such channels to request information; ignore messages leading to false sites; and only make wire transfers with your bank’s usual application or through a secure site.

Fraud victims can contact their banks and Card Stop to have their cards and/or bank accounts blocked.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times