 
Price of Belgian real estate continues to increase
Saturday, 28 September, 2019
    The average price in Belgium for an attached or semi-detached house increased again in the first half of 2019, amounting to 200,000 euros, Statbel Statistics Belgian Office said on Thursday.

    The price of a detached house (4 plus façades) remained at 294,000 euros and a flat  at 186,000 euros. Wallonia remained the cheapest area and Brussels the most expensive.  

    In Wallonia, the median price of an attached or semi-detached home reached 145,000 euros during the same period; 230,000 euros in Flanders and 399,000 euros in Brussels Capital Region.

    In Brussels, the price of an independent home stood at 840,000 euros, well ahead of the Flemish Region at 325,000 euros and Wallonia, 236,000 euros. 

    Statbel also noted large differences across provinces and municipalities. In the Walloon Region, Walloon Brabant was the most expensive province in all categories, while Hainaut had the least expensive attached and semi-detached houses. The province of Luxembourg was the cheapest for detached homes. 

    In Brussels, Ixelles had the highest median price and Sint-Jans-Molenbeek the lowest. 

    Compared to the first half of 2018, the median price of attached or semi-type homes increased by 2.6% or 5,000 euros.

    Detached houses have experienced the largest price increase, i.e. by 5%. Prices of flats have increased by 6,000 euros (3.3%).

    The Brussels Times

